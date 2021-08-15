Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 88.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 64,050 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,614 shares of company stock valued at $688,194 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

