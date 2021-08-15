Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,518 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

