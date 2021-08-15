14,160 Shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.