Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,283 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INOV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Inovalon stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $39.28.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

