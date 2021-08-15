Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in GDS by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 89.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.