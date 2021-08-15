AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSF opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $68.22.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 6,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $431,934.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,488.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $160,660.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,354.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

