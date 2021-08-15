Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $122.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.55. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.03 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

