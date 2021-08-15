SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 563.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $34,871,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

