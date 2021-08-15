PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Stake Lessened by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth $141,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 140.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth $463,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMVC opened at $9.74 on Friday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

