CIBC Lowers Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

CHRRF opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

