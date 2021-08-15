Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Centrica stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

