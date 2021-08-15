UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

