UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

