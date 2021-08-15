Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLUIF. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fluidra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $40.35 on Friday. Fluidra has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $43.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

