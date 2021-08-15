Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $21.94.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
