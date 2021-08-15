Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $21.94.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

