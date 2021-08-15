Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sonos reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It has raised the outlook for fiscal 2021. The company remains focused on its three strategic initiatives — the expansion of its brand, the expansion of its offerings and driving operational excellence. Sonos is benefiting from robust demand for its products in the growing global audio market. Sonos is likely to benefit from its proprietary software backed by a comprehensive product portfolio. It outsources the manufacturing to contractors based in China for a competitive advantage. Expansion of direct-to-consumer initiatives, brand image and extended partner ecosystem aid its growth strategy. However, high concentration risks and supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic are concerns.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

SONO opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42. Sonos has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $865,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

