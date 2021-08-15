Wedbush Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

Shares of CYBR opened at $157.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.51. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

