Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 44,514 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,149,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ALTR opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.13. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50.
ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
