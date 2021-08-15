Terren S. Peizer Sells 99,693 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $24.01 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $448.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ontrak by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

