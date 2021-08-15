Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,255 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

