Royal Bank of Canada Sells 196,418 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $30.21 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.