Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 33,178 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 122.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,123,839 shares of company stock worth $30,931,813. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. On average, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

