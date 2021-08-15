Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 10,786 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

