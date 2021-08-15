Royal Bank of Canada Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 27.68% of VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VTRN stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

