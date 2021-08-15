CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

CURI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $754.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

