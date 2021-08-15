Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

DFIN stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.18.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

