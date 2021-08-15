Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPXGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of CPXGF opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

