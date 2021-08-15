Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.35 million, a PE ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

