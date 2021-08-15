Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,949 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 284,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

CalAmp stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

