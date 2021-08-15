Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $118.60 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $154.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

