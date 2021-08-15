Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Forrester Research worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 41.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 57.7% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.60 million, a PE ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $137,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,917 shares of company stock valued at $268,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.