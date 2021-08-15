Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,576,000 after buying an additional 111,613 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNO opened at $67.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

