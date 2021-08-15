Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.46. 17,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,289,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $652.70 million, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 577,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.