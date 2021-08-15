Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Down 4.1% Following Weak Earnings

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 261,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12).

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,001 over the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $656.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.