Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,674 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after buying an additional 625,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after buying an additional 602,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,913,000 after buying an additional 321,792 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 909,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,977,000 after buying an additional 100,750 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,004,000 after buying an additional 67,950 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $145.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 403.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $125.95 and a one year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

