First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 330,129 shares.The stock last traded at $241.23 and had previously closed at $241.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDN. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

