Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Down to $9.04

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $8.76. Clene shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The stock has a market cap of $525.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 15.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clene by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

