Short Interest in Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Grows By 2,250.0%

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SVLT stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Sunvault Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

About Sunvault Energy

Sunvault Energy, Inc engages in energy generation and storage. It operates through the following segments Recycling Services, Services Rig & Software Revenue, and Transportation Services. The company platform technologies include PolyCell, All-in-One, and Vertical Solar Appliance. Sunvault Energy was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

