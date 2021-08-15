Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.19

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $502.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 91.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

