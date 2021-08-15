Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report $3.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.52 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

AEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $8.47 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.