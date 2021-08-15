Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Gap Up to $8.26

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.83. Convey Holding Parent shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 7,774 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,845,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,268,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,468,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

