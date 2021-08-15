FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in FibroGen by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FibroGen by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after purchasing an additional 210,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,907,000 after purchasing an additional 207,791 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

