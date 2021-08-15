Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 320.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of The ONE Group Hospitality worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $880,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $182,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $66,504.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,057.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,592 shares of company stock worth $5,881,952. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $11.00 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.53 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

