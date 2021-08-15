Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALKT. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.24.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $2,340,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,399.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,515,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,671,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,092,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,268,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkami Technology (ALKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.