Royal Bank of Canada Has $797,000 Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MWA opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

