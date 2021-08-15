Royal Bank of Canada Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

