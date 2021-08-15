Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 8,960 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $515.92 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.80.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.