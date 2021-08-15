Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, a growth of 2,764.3% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSR. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 124,762 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,090,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 187.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.