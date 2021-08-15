Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells $8,219,700.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total transaction of $8,219,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Jill Foss Watson sold 5,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.31, for a total transaction of $2,781,550.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $4,095,640.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total value of $4,724,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total value of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total transaction of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $563.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.83. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $565.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,847,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

