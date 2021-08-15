Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $35,167,755.84 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $4,737,217.60.

DDOG stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -796.95 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $137.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Datadog by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after buying an additional 1,130,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $88,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

