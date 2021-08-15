Mark J. Costa Sells 45,000 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

